JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge three men after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
Steve Twilla, 61, of the 100 block of Eagle Trail, Mammoth Spring, Bobby G. Adams, 46, of the 3100 block of Strawfloor Drive, and Bryan Richmond, 55, of the 3100 block of Strawfloor Drive, were arrested.
Police stopped a vehicle driven by Twilla at the intersection of Casey Springs Road and Tall Birch Drive after Twilla failed to use his turn signal. Adams was a passenger in the vehicle as well as Twilla’s wife, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The officer had the three exit the vehicle and began searching Adams, who was on probation. As he was searching Adams, officer Evan Henry noticed Twilla trying to get something out of his pants pocket. Henry stopped searching Adams and told Twilla to remove his hand from his pocket. Twilla took his hand out and put it behind his back, the affidavit stated.
Henry went over to Twilla and grabbed his hand. Twilla then threw a bag onto the ground and stepped on it.
The bag contained 15.4 grams of meth, the affidavit stated.
Officers took Adams into custody for probation violations and went to his residence on Strawfloor to conduct a probation search of the house. They found digital scales and a metal bowl with meth residue on them.
An outside search found a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was reported stolen out of Independence County.
On Wednesday, Twilla was charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony tampering with evidence and failure to use a turn signal.
Boling set his bond at $3,500.
Adams was charged with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and felony failure to appear.
His bond was set at a total of $60,000.
Richmond, who also lives at Strawfloor residence, was arrested at the home and charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving.
Boling set his bond at $5,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Ricky Smith, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana; $6,000 total bond.
Shawn Crays, 28, of Bono, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Cody Allen, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Justin Long, 32, of Cash, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Brian Raymond, 51, of Fisher, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Adrian Riley, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $25,000 bond.
Olijade Roddy, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Joshua Slaughter, 28, of the Bronx, N.Y., with breaking or entering a vehicle, criminal mischief and obstructing governmental operations; $7,500 bond.
Matthew Webster, 25, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering and theft of property; $9,000 bond.
Robert Yerbey, 32, of Dyess, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $25,000 circuit court bond and $3,500 cash-only bond for district court.
Jennifer Carruth, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond.
Samantha Crossno, 35, of Paragould, with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card and theft of less than $1,000; $7,500 bond.
Amanda Dye-Hill, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Cheyenne Okert, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Makala Sproling, 18, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 total bond.
Mallory Goad, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Patsy Thomas, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
On Tuesday, special Judge Chris Thyer found probable cause to charge:
Clara Brown, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and driving while intoxicated; released on a $2,500 bond.
Charles Cooper, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic battery; $20,000 bond.
Devontaye Droughn, 21, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor; $15,000 bond.
Ricky Dunham, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $2,500 bond.
James Baltzell, 53, of Proctor, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Perry Jones, 56, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Brandon Potter, 42, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $3,500 bond.
Willie Pugh, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 cash-only bond.
Bradley Rogers, 31, of Clarksville, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing; $50,000 bond.
Matthew Rorex, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Antonio Steele, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds; $5,000 bond.
Larry Vanzant, 48, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $2,500 bond.
Deursia Barron, 37, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Jacqueline Pinto, 56, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving less than $5,000; $2,500 bond.
