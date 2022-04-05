JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Beebe man and a 27-year-old Texas man were arrested early Tuesday after a search of their vehicle yielded almost 5 ounces of meth, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Tyler Williams pulled over a Chevrolet Trail Blazer after 11:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of East Matthew Avenue and the Marion Berry Parkway for a tail light that was out.
The driver, Timothy Wayne Dickerson, of the 1600 block of Taylor Drive, Beebe, told Williams that he knew the light wasn’t working.
According to Williams’ report, “I then asked Dickerson for his driver’s license and proof of insurance. Dickerson provided both his driver’s license and proof of insurance. I observed that the drivers license showed an address out of Beebe, Arkansas. I then asked Dickerson if he still lived in Beebe and he advised that he did. I then asked Dickerson what he was doing in Jonesboro and he advised that he was visiting someone. Dickerson seemed nervous and his hands were visibly shaking when he handed me his insurance card. I then asked Dickerson if he was on probation or parole and he advised that he was not and that he had never been arrested.”
After Dickerson consented to a search of the vehicle, police found almost 5 ounces of meth, $801 in cash, a digital scale with meth residue, two small bags with meth and a glass pipe with meth residue.
Dickerson’s passenger, Blake Allan Gagliardi, 27, of the 2000 block of Lake Crest Lane, Denton, Texas, had his hotel room searched because he was on parole, and officers found a meth pipe, according to the report.
The two are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less that 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and defective tail lamps.
The two have a probable cause hearing today.
