JONESBORO — Police arrested two men following a traffic stop at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Oakdale Street and Stallings Lane, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Martin Everett Smith, 46, of the 1100 block of North Floyd Street, and Tyler Haggenmacher, 36, of the 4100 block of Lone Cypress Cove, were arrested after a K9 unit detected drugs in the vehicle.
Smith is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule VI drug less than 4 ounces and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haggenmacher is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV drug less than 28 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.
In other JPD cases:
Police arrested Patrick Lynn Greenwood, 51, and Rebecca Lucille Montgomery, 40, both of the 1400 block of Haven Street, on Monday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Cate Avenue and South Bridge Street. They are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of an open container of alcohol.
The CVS pharmacy, 110 Southwest Drive, reported to police Monday afternoon that three suspects burglarized the store and stole items. The total worth of the items is $250.
Police arrested Clarimal Lorenzo, 26, and Zulecia Rivera, 39, after a disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Warner Avenue on Monday afternoon. The two are being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Driving a motorcycle on a sidewalk Monday afternoon led to the arrest of Wesley Pryor, 36, of the 1700 block of West Matthew Avenue. Pryor is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, driving on a sidewalk and tampering with evidence.
E.T.I., 2405 Nestle Way, reported Monday afternoon that a trailer was stolen from the business. The value of the trailer is listed at $2,500.
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Slayton, 38, of Hardy, following a traffic stop Monday afternoon. Slayton is being held on suspicion of possession of about 6 ounces of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of oxycodone with intent to deliver possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, destruction of evidence and fleeing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.