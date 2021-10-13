JONESBORO — Timothy Quinn, 34, of 3006 N. Church St., was arrested Wednesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Blankenship Road and North Culberhouse Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Quinn was being held Wednesday on two counts of suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
In other JPD reports:
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that two people pointed a gun at him, robbed him and stole is 2008 Toyota Corolla, valued at $7,000, in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Street.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her Jeep Compass, valued at $15,000, was stolen early Wednesday in the 1400 block of Links Circle.
