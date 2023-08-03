JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with four felonies and three misdemeanors.

Tony Christopher Daniels, 26, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and tampering with evidence, all felonies. He was also charged with third-degree assault on a family or household member, obstructing governmental operations and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.