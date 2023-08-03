JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with four felonies and three misdemeanors.
Tony Christopher Daniels, 26, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and tampering with evidence, all felonies. He was also charged with third-degree assault on a family or household member, obstructing governmental operations and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Monday afternoon Jonesboro police officers pulled over a vehicle suspected of not having insurance. A woman was driving the car and Daniels was in the front passenger’s seat. Officers said the woman appeared nervous, with her hands shaking.
Officers asked the woman if she and Daniels knew each other, and Daniels quickly stated that the woman was his girlfriend.
With her back toward Daniels, the woman mouthed to the officers “I am not his girlfriend.”
When they asked Daniels for his name, he responded “Tony Lewis.”
After getting the woman’s driver’s license, she mouthed the words “Please get him away from me” to the officers in whispered tones.
Once the woman and Daniels were out of the vehicle, the woman told officers Daniels had previously beat her up, and when she called the police he ran away.
She told officers when she told Daniels she wanted to go to her mother’s house, he told her if she did, he would “make it worse than the last time.”
When officers attempted to detain Daniels he would not place his hands behind his back. He grabbed a bottle of pills from his pants and threw it, the affidavit states.
The bottle contained multiple ecstasy pills, a methamphetamine rock wrapped in plastic, an oxycodone pill and two Busrirone hydrocodone pills. They also found marijuana in his pocket. A search of the vehicle located a back pack containing male clothes and multiple bags of marijuana. According to the affidavit, they also found a white powdered substance wrapped in plastic.
Fowler also charged Daniels with District Court misdemeanors of two counts of failure to appear (FTA) and non-payment of fines.
Daniels’ total bonds amounted to $78,500, and the judge issued a no-contact-order between Daniels and the woman. His next court date is Sept. 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Deanna Hanson, 54, of Hoxie, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Adrian Riley, 20, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing governmental operations; $25,000 bond.
Jamie Passmore, 50, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $15,000 bond.
Patricia Ann Smith, 51, of Trumann, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia;$50,000 bond.
Laderis Allen, 21, of Brinkley, with felony FTA; $30,000 bond.
Honesty Holt, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Robert Carter, 56, of Lake City, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and misdemeanor fleeing; $15,000 bond.
Kadonna Gray, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and running a red light; $7,500 bond.
Destiney Mitchell, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Ajlon Thomas, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
