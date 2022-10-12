JONESBORO — A traffic stop Friday afternoon ended with two people arrested on drug charges.
On Monday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Carmon Freeman, 42, with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and Billy Lee Freeman, 43, both of the 4200 block of Forest Hill Road, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Carmon Freeman was pulled over at the intersection of Burke Avenue and South Madison Street. She was found to be on a suspended imposition of sentence.
A search of her vehicle found 21.3 grams of methamphetamine and $600 cash. She was then transported to her residence to conduct a search of it.
When officers arrived they found Billy Lee Freeman in a shed on the property. Officers found meth pipes, used syringes and two bags of meth weighing 2.7 grams.
Inside the residence officers found digital scales, a meth pipe and bags used to package and distribute controlled substances.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Willie Earl Hill, 34, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic battery; $35,000 bond.
Baldemar Betancourt, 47, of Fayetteville, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Courtney Stutts, 38, of Corning, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Brandon Espy, 34, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery on an emergency medical technician; $25,000 bond.
Zachariah Guy, 30, of Bono, with four counts of failing to comply with child sex reporting; $75,000 bond.
Michael Merritt, 59, of Jonesboro, with failure to register as a sex offender; $75,000 bond.
Jamie Vickers, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and careless or prohibited driving; $2,500 bond.
Takari Chew, 23, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $35,000 bond.
Latonya Jones, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $1,000 bond.
Amanda Leann New, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Travis McCain, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Jeff Hulsey, 51, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Doyan Greenfield, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
