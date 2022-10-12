JONESBORO — A traffic stop Friday afternoon ended with two people arrested on drug charges.

On Monday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Carmon Freeman, 42, with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and Billy Lee Freeman, 43, both of the 4200 block of Forest Hill Road, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.