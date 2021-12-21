JONESBORO — Police arrested a Greene County man Tuesday morning after a traffic stop when he was found with a firearm and drugs, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Joshua Pyles, 24, of 40 Greene Road 706, is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having fictitious tags on his vehicle.
During a search of his vehicle, police found a 12-gauge shotgun, 0.3 grams of meth, 4.3 grams of marijuana, portable scales and a marijuana pipe.
He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday night that his residence was burglarized in the 3500 block of Farmington Drive. The total value of the stolen items was listed at $31,556.
A 26-year-old Brookland woman reported Monday afternoon that her debit card was used to purchase items worth $1,282 in the 1500 block of Dana Debbie Street.
A 40-year-old Paragould man reported a theft at Lexington Suites, 2909 Kazi St., on Monday morning. Stolen were cash, a Rolex watch and jewelry with a combined value of $22,875.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that someone entered her vehicle Monday morning in the 100 block of Craighead Road 416. Taken was $775 in cash.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man told sheriff’s deputies at someone entered his vehicle Monday morning in the 200 block of Craighead Road 416. Taken was $280 in cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.