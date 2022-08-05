JONESBORO — Special Judge Catherine Dean found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with two drug counts and a traffic offense.
Christopher Sims, 31, of the 4700 block of Samantha Avenue, was arrested Wednesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road.
Police found 16.5 grams of meth, according to a police report.
Sims is charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and running a red light.
Dean set Sims’ bond at $20,000.
In a separate case, Dean found probable cause to charge Mallory Blair Goad, 37, of Jonesboro, with three felonies: possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.
Goad was arrested Thursday afternoon by Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner following a traffic stop at North Church Street and Magnolia Road.
Dean set Goad’s bond at $35,000.
In other cases, Dean found probable cause to charge:
Warren Keith, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Jaheim Hooks, 20, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor probation violations; $50,000 bond.
Johnny Turner, 56, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on a recognizance bond after showing proof of incarceration at the time of the hearing.
Shelly Renee Jones, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor probation violations; $3,000 total bond.
Jessica Haire, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Jody Lynn Payton, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,000 bond.
Antonio Wilson, 21, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $1,500 bond.
Paige Gild, 24, of Trumann, with second-degree forgery; $2,500 bond.
Kentreal Brown, 23, of Trumann, with two counts of possession of a controlled substance by means of fraud, forgery or theft; recognizance bond.
Rakeem Warren, 31, of Blytheville, with probation violation and non-payment of fines; $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.