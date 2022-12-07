JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond following his arrest Saturday night.
Michael Duffel, 49, was pulled over in the 4100 block of Craighead Road 780, according to a Craighead County sheriff’s report.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 1:34 am
A search of Duffel’s vehicle turned up 108 grams of meth and $1,105 in cash.
In a separate report, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said that Tuesday deputies were dispatched to a male asleep behind the wheel of a truck on Clay Road 478.
Once on scene deputies were able to make contact and check the welfare of the driver. The driver was then identified as 20-year-old Tyler Spray of Rector. Deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the truck and there was a 9 mm handgun visible between the driver’s seat and the middle console.
A search of the vehicle was then done, and deputies located 263.2 grams of marijuana, 4.9 grams of a Schedule II substance, a set of digital scales, numerous plastic bags and other items of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Spray was taken into custody and transported to the Greene County Detention Center and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
Spray was charged with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Also, according to a Jonesboro police report, a Jonesboro woman, 49, told police Monday afternoon that a 28-year-old man has been contacting her and threatening to kill her.
The woman, who lives in the 1500 block of Branchwood Lane, said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend has been harassing her.
In other reports:
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that his truck was stolen from the 1100 block of Warner Avenue. The 2008 Ford F-150 is valued at $8,000. The truck contained a guitar and amps valued at $700.
A 17-year-old female reported Monday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from the 3300 block of Caraway Commons. The 2015 Chrysler is valued at $10,000.
A 27-year-old homeless man and a 39-year-old Jonesboro woman were arrested Monday morning in the 3000 block of Apache Drive. The woman is being held on suspicion of possession with intent to manufacture, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and an out-of-town warrant.
