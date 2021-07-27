JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Darrell Simpson, 53, of 823 Craighead Road 478, with a litany of charges.
Simpson was arrested Friday by Jonesboro police after a traffic stop on McClure Street. The resulting charges are possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, failure to submit to arrest, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and a seat belt violation.
Bail was set at $75,000.
In other actions, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Michael Yates, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; $25,000 cash-only bond.
Jamal Speed, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $26,000 bond.
Nathaniel Watson, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and less than 2 grams; $25,000 bond.
Dennis Neer, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $35,000 bond.
Jordan Deragowski, 19, of El Dorado Springs, Mo., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and multiple traffic offenses; $10,000 bond.
Zannarius Johnson, 21, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery, second-degree kidnapping, violation of a no-contact order and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 cash-only bond.
Hunter Fike, 27, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree kidnapping; $50,000 bond.
Ryan Green, 39, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and assault on a family or household member; $30,000 cash-only bond.
Robert Prine, 38, of Walcott, with leaving the scene of an accident with injury; $50,000 bond.
Justin Harris, 22, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon; $50,000 bond.
Chad Eaker, 38, of Jonesboro, with two counts of delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $75,000 bond.
James Hall, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 bond.
Destiny Alexander, 19, of El Dorado Springs, Mo., with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Kimberly Burton, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and tampering with evidence; $15,000 bond.
Brenda Davis, 61, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Brandy Rouse, 36, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, first-degree terroristic threatening and felony failure to appear; total $102,000 bond.
Jordan McAdoo, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
