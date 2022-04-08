JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with trafficking a controlled substance.
Douglas Gray, 35, of the 2200 block of Belt Street, was arrested following a probation search of his apartment and vehicle at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday by Craighead County sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies found 175 grams of meth, or about 6.2 ounces, and digital scales in the apartment and 61 grams in Gray’s vehicle. The total amount of meth seized was 8.3 ounces.
Besides the trafficking charge, Gray was also charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Gray’s bond at $150,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Christopher Mayo, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, probation violation and felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Jonathan Williams, 23, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Frank Gray, 24, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Steven Greathouse, 31, of Leachville, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Mitchell Smith, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Carolyn Bent, 47, of Proctor, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Stephanie Garner, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Tony Joe Stevens, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Timothy Freeman, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Kimberly Henley, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with expired tags; $1,500 bond.
Michelle Smith, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $5,000 bond.
Kellie Kemp, 36, of Rawlins, Wyo., with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $35,000 bond.
Jeremy Wells, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $45,000 bond.
Christopher Holbrook, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, failure to register a vehicle, not wearing a seat belt and no proof of insurance; $15,000 bond.
James Griffin, 58, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver; $35,000 bond.
Lorenzo Jones, 40, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation; $35,750 total bond.
