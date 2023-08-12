JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday are expected to give final approval to a 1.28-mile trail construction contract.
Sugg Construction Co. of Jonesboro submitted the low bid of $2,122,402.78 for the trail.
The downtown to ASU connection bike and pedestrian trail will begin at Municipal Center on Church Street, move eastward along Creath Avenue, then south one block along Reeves Street and down Borgman Street to the north side of East Washington Avenue. The trail will then connect to the Marion Berry Parkway to the ASU campus.
Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, told members of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission this week that construction could begin in early September. It will be a 300-day contract.
Also on the agenda is a proposed contract with Rent.Fun LLC to provide recreational equipment for visitors to Craighead Forest Park.
Under the proposed contract, the company would provide kayaks and paddleboards.
Among other resolutions on the agenda are proposed purchases of right of way for widening and improving drainage along South Caraway Road, south of Parker Road.
Also, the council will consider resolutions to condemn two properties that have been deemed by code enforcement officers as unsafe for human habitation. Those properties are 227 Royale Drive, owned by T.K. Restoration and Rentals LLC; and 1712 National Road, owned by Rodney Cranford.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance that would revise zoning regulations to clarify fencing requirements for lots with multiple street frontage alignments.
Council members will also hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance to update the terms outlining the process for selection of professional services and the awarding of contracts for those services.
The revisions would reflect market changes.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Services Committee will meet at 4 p.m., followed by the Public Safety Committee at 5.
