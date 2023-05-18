JONESBORO — As city and county officials await word on a major regional grant application for an expanded trail network, a couple of Jonesboro City Council members have questioned whether the city is missing other priorities in their spending.
Council members John Street and David McClain raised questions during Tuesday’s council meeting, as they considered resolutions that would allow Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s staff to apply for still more trail grants.
Jonesboro, Paragould and Brookland are collaborating with Craighead and Greene counties to develop a 40-mile pedestrian trail system to improve travel access for the region’s rural residents.
If approved under the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE (Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program, the grant would provide almost $25 million to complete trail systems within Jonesboro and Paragould and link them to trails at Crowley’s Ridge State Park and Lake Frierson. In addition, a bus stop would provide access to public transit in Brookland.
One of the resolutions on Tuesday’s agenda was to authorize an application for $500,000 in funding under the Transportation Alternatives Program to help pay for the Culberhouse Trail.
The goal of the Culberhouse Trail is to provide a biking and walking trail to connect the downtown area with Craighead Forest Park.
Another would seek $460,000 under the federal Recreation Trail Program for a soft surface trail to be constructed at the new Lacy Park off of Dan Avenue, and adjacent to Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Regina Burkett, the city’s grants administrator, noted that the resolutions don’t bind the city to accept them if they are awarded.
Both grants would require local matching funds. The resolution for the Culberhouse Trail grant acknowledged that the total cost of completing the trail to Craighead Forest is $1.7 million.
Council member Street asked where the city would get the remaining money for the project.
Copenhaver said the city has been piecing together grant funding for the trail since 2018 and will continue the process.
“This would be funded through additional grant opportunity applications,” the mayor said. “And then, of course, we would see … what our gross revenue proceeds would be throughout the year, to see if there are opportunities there.”
First year council member Anthony Coleman asked how the Culberhouse Trail fits in with the city’s overall plan.
Council member McClain pointed to multiple city plans.
“You just mentioned that Parks was working on a master plan. Are we working on a separate bike plan?” McClain asked, noting that a One Jonesboro plan was adopted in 2018, as well as a master street plan.
A new position for a trail coordinator was created in this year’s budget. However, Copenhaver acknowledged the city has been unable to find a candidate for the position.
McClain indicated filling that position should be prioritized.
“I think that would help us in terms of connecting all these things, and would help give us some clarity on where we are going,” McClain said.
Parks Director Danny Kapales said the city is following a well-thought-out plan, but putting together the pieces through the grant writing process is a multi-year process.
“But connecting downtown to Craighead Forest so that you can get there on a bicycle or jog down there is huge,” Kapales said. “That is a big piece for Jonesboro.”
Since planning started, the developers of the Southern Hills mixed-use project on Southwest Drive have built a biking trail toward the forest, which will save the city some money, Kapales said.
Both grant application resolutions gained council approval.
In other business, the council approved an ordinance proposed by Jim and Brandy Turner to annex their one-acre home at 1642 Arkansas 351 into the city. Council member Chris Moore has consistently voiced opposition to the proposal because it would not benefit the city. The property is adjacent to other property already within the city limits and is south of the massive Sage Meadows subdivision.
The Turners said they want to be annexed because the Jonesboro Fire Department can respond to an emergency at their home far quicker than the Brookland Volunteer Fire Department.
Moore noted the city would be responsible for providing police, fire, sanitation and services, but would receive no revenue to pay for them.
Jonesboro doesn’t collect municipal real estate taxes.
The ordinance was adopted on a 9-2 vote. Anthony Coleman joined Moore in voting against the measure.
Adopted on a 11-0 vote was an ordinance approving an alcohol permit for KPOT Jonesboro Inc. for a Korean restaurant at 2312 E. Parker Road, the former O’Charley’s restaurant location.
The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division must still approve the permit.
