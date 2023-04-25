JONESBORO — A 65-year-old Monette man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Saturday morning that someone stole his boxed-in trailer containing musical equipment from the 1300 block of Craighead Road 543 in Monette.
He said the trailer, valued at $5,000 held three Gibson guitars with a total value of $3,000 and speakers worth another $3,000.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Friday afternoon that someone broke into a residence in the 4300 block of Pebble Creek Place and stole items. Taken were painting, furniture, appliances and other property valued at a total of $4,900.
A 74-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon said a suspect who was staying at his residence in the 1200 block of Rainwood Drive stole a firearm. The .40-caliber Glock is valued at $400.
Textbook Brokers, 2106 E. Johnson Ave., reported Friday afternoon that someone vandalized property in the amount of $1,500.
A 74-year-old man who lives in the 1200 block of Redwood Drive reported Friday afternoon that someone fraudulently used his bank or credit card numbers to make illegal purchases. The total amount stolen was $18,000.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man said Friday morning that two vehicles were stolen from the 3400 block of East Nettleton Avenue. The Isuzu Rodeo is worth $2,800 and the other Isuzu Rodeo is valued at $1,000.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday morning that someone broke into her vehicle and took items in the 900 block of Sandino Drive. Stolen were a $480 purse, a $350 wallet, a $25 inhaler, about $325 in cash and various identification and credit cards. The back passenger window was also damaged.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon someone broke into his home in the 2100 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole $4,050 in items including shoes, electronics and clothing.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday morning that someone stole her vehicle from the 1100 block of Mays Lane. The Chevrolet Equinox is valued at $10,000.
