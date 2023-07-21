JONESBORO — A transfer hearing will be held Monday to decide whether Deshun Lowe, 17, should be tried as an adult or have his trial transferred to juvenile court in the Feb. 16 shootings that left one man dead and another seriously wounded.
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington will hear the motion in chambers.
Lowe, who was 16 years old at the time of the shootings, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the incident which occurred behind the Gladiolus Apartment complex’s parking lot on Kristi Lake Drive.
Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot. Two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.
Lowe, of the 2800 block of Breezewood Drive, was shot and admitted to officers at the scene and at the hospital that he shot the other two men, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“On (Feb. 16), the Jonesboro Police Department was dispatched to 3700 Kristi Lake and the Gladiolus Express gas station at 3511 Harrisburg Road in reference to multiple persons being shot. Upon arrival, officers found one victim lying in the parking lot of the gas station whom had multiple gunshot wounds,” the affidavit states. “A second person was located at 3700 Kristi Lake in the parking lot/roadway near the J building, whom was deceased and whom appears to have sustained gunshot wounds.
“The person shot, located at the gas station, was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital. A third location at 3700 Kristi Lake was found to be the original shooting location, with several pieces of evidence recovered. While on scene, officers encountered a third person named Deshun Lowe who was shot and who admitted to officers, that he was the one who shot at the other two individuals. Mr. Lowe was also treated for his gunshot wound and taken to a hospital.
“At the hospital, Mr. Lowe again admitted to shooting the two other persons and claimed that he was shot by one of them as well. Interviews were conducted with multiple persons who were at the location of the shooting when it happened. In those interviews, Deshun Lowe was stated to have shot the two persons, one who sustained critical injuries and the other who died on scene.
“Evidence gathered at all three crime scenes support those statements and series of events given by the interviewed persons. A subsequent interview with Mr. Lowe resulted in a confession that he committed the shooting, as well as specific details to the incident.”
Lowe was charged as an adult.
On May 1, Lowe’s attorney, public defender W. Scott Davidson, filed a motion to transfer the case to the Juvenile Division, arguing that Lowe was 16 years old at the time of the the offenses and is not mature.
“There are facilities and programs available that are likely to rehabilitate the juvenile before the expiration of his 21st birthday,” Davidson wrote in his motion.
