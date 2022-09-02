Thanks to a partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and Mid-America Transplant, six-year-old Landrey Crafton of Kennett, Mo., got the experience of a lifetime last Saturday when she had the opportunity to toss the first pitch for the Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Landrey was quite excited as she talked about the feeling of walking out in front of such a large crowd.
“It was so cool, but I completely stopped because I was so nervous,” she giggled. “My mind was blown and almost exploded.”
“My Poppy told me that there were four times as many people in the stands as there are in Kennett, where I live, but I did it,” Landrey continued proudly. “I got up in front of what felt like at least 4,000 people and I did it. I threw the ball.”
If only she had known how many people were actually there, as the stadium has a seating capacity of more than 10 times her estimated number.
Landrey’s story
So, how did this sweet little girl with blonde pigtails make it to the pitcher’s mound at a major league baseball game?
Well as all fairy tales do, her story began long ago ... well, six years ago to be more precise, when Landrey was born on Jan. 11, 2016. Unfortunately, she was born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia.
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) website, biliary atresia is a condition in infants which scars and blocks the bile ducts outside and inside the liver, causing the bile to be unable to flow into the intestine and causes the bile to build up in the liver that causes damage that leads to scarring, loss of liver tissue and function, and cirrhosis.
Her parents, Jake and Lindsey Crafton, recognized signs of the disease before they even knew what the disease was.
According to Lindsey, Landrey was showing unusual symptoms that she hadn’t seen with her first two children, Landrey’s older sister, Layla, and her brother, Lennox, such as white stool and over sleeping.
However Landrey’s pediatrician at the time had told them that she was just a good sleeper and not to worry to much, but her symptoms continued and their baby was sleeping around 23 hours a days.
“I knew something was wrong, I could feel it,” Lindsey continued, saying that is when, quite by chance, she took one of her other children to a pediatrician at St. Bernards in Jonesboro, and the doctor took notice of Landrey.
“Thankfully, Dr. Buxton noticed that her color was off and decided to run some tests,” Lindsey said. “That night we got a call to be at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis the next day.”
After several tests, the doctors at Le Bonheur told them that Landrey would need a transplant, however Lindsey said they still had to go through the process of signing her up to become a transplant candidate and finding a donor.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website, if a patient has a condition that may lead to organ failure, a doctor may recommend an organ transplant. However, to become a transplant candidate, the patient must be evaluated and accepted by a transplant hospital.
After some research, Lindsey said that they decided to try the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where Landrey was accepted.
Then nine months to the day of her birth, on Sept. 11, 2016, little Landrey finally received her transplant.
Lindsey said she can still recall how yellow her eyes were before the transplant due to the high bilirubin, commonly known as jaundice, and then how white her eyes were after the procedure.
With no way of knowing the extra challenges they would face, Jake had just completed a term as Kennett mayor in 2015, having decided to take a break from politics to enjoy his young family. Now, with the children being older, Jake is running for mayor again in the upcoming election.
Lindsey who had been a speech pathologist until 2010, had left that role to help her husband with the bookkeeping at their business, Mechanical Right of Way Equipment Company.
Although Landrey has done well, Lindsey said they have to continue to monitor her condition as it can cause other issues such as diabetes and peanut allergies.
She does have a peanut allergy, but she is fortunate because she has not developed any other health complications yet. In fact, she is a normal first-grader and is proud to be one of the tallest in her class, which may be due to the supplements that she has to take every day.
The family has much to celebrate as next Sunday will be her six-year “liver-versary” as Landrey’s mother called it.
The game
According to her mom, Landrey got the opportunity to throw the first pitch, by an unusual twist of fate, when the family attended their first ever Cardinals game back in June for Lennox’s birthday.
Lindsey said that they happened upon a Mid-America Transplant tent, which was the transplant company that helped to save Landrey’s life almost six years prior.
While visiting the tent, Lindsey said that they met a woman named Karen Spector, who is the manager of communications and executive support at Mid-America Transplant.
After talking with the woman for a little while, they discovered that Spector was from Hornersville, Mo., a town maybe 20 minutes from their own.
After taking some pictures, they continued on about their day.
As it turned out, however, Spector wasn’t the only one at the company from “their little neck of the woods,” so was Mid-America Transplant’s CEO Diane Brockmeier.
As fate would have it, Brockmeier was from the Kennett area, as well, and according to Mid-America Transplant’s communications firm Standing Partnership Manager Maggie Donnelly, that led the way for this opportunity thanks a partnership between the Cardinals and Mid-America Transplant.
Lindsey said that a couple weeks after her son’s birthday, she received an unexpected phone call and invitation to the game on Aug. 26, where Landrey walked out on the field and pitched her first pitch, which was caught by one of the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest rookies, number 33, Brendan Donovan, who made his Major League Baseball debut this year.
If the day wasn’t amazing enough, Lindsey said that by sheer coincidence the St. Louis cheerleaders asked for a volunteer from the audience to help announce the starting lineup and Lindsey’s brother, Lennox, excitedly raised his hand.
“It was the most surreal day, the girls invited us to the announcers’ booth where he got to help announce the starting lineup too.”
