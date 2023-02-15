JONESBORO — With plans for a new swimming pool at Parker Park Community Center, local transportation planners said Tuesday that a pedestrian safety project on North Church Street needs to be given a higher priority.
The city budgeted $1.5 million for the new public swimming pool this year.
In 2020, a consultant recommended $772,000 in work to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along that five-lane road, also known as Arkansas 141.
Funding for the project was never approved.
Alan Pillow said the study’s findings have become more urgent now.
“Those changes were already needed,” Pillow said, “and then now that the swimming pool’s going to go in there ...”
But members of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission’s technical advisory committee said during a meeting that such a project needs to rise higher on the priority list of future projects.
The commission is a federally-funded agency responsible for recommending the best use for federal transportation funding in Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and the unincorporated areas of Craighead County between those cities.
While the consultant’s work was paid for under a federal Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian grant, funding for carrying out the recommendations was never approved.
The study by Garver Engineering pointed to a need for installation of continuous ADA compliant sidewalks on both sides of the five-lane road between Allen Avenue and Alpine Street near Parker Park Community Center. Sidewalks on the west side currently end at Forrest Street, just south of the sharp curve where North Main Street becomes North Church Street.
Other recommendations included new and/or improved crosswalks near the community center.
Craig Light, the city’s chief engineer, said several unfunded projects to improve safety along Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) also need to rise higher on the future priority list.
Those measures include a proposed railroad overpass at Gee Street, intersection improvements at Main Street and additional pedestrian safety projects near the Arkansas State University campus.
