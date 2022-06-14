JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission (NARTPC) is seeking input from the community as it develops its 2022 Regional Safety Action Plan.
The Safety Action Plan provides an evaluation of existing traffic and safety data for Craighead County in order to identify future improvements of critical crash corridors within the region, said Alan Pillow, the commission director.
The commission is a federally-funded metropolitan planning organization which recommends the best use of federal transportation funding within the Jonesboro urbanized area, also including Brookland, Bay, Bono and the unincorporated areas between those cities.
“Up until now the MPO’s Safety Action Plan has been a working plan developed by MPO staff, but it has not been formally adopted by the MPO’s policy board,” Pillow said. “It has historically been a document that contained traffic safety analysis for the region, isolated problem corridors and provided very general remedies for common crash types.”
Pillow said he now wants to tackle more specific problems.
“It is no secret that there has been an influx of discretionary funding availability in recent months, and it is my hope that this plan will assist in the securing of some of that funding for safety projects in the region,” Pillow said.
Because previous reports haven’t been formally adopted by NARTPC in the past, it’s uncertain whether his research has resulted in funding for local projects, Pillow said.
An electronic survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ TGJ7CRW
To provide comments in other forms, contact the MPO office at 933-4623 or online at jonesboro.org/191 /Metropolitan-Planning -Organization.
The MPO staff would like to receive responses by June 24.
