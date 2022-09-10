Travelers from all over come to Northeast Arkansas to checkout the scenic beauty and historical significance of the Crowley’s Ridge Parkway National Scenic Byway, which traverses the rising ridge of the otherwise flat Delta region.

Travel Writer for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Kim Williams said on Thursday that Crowley’s Ridge was formed over a 50-million-year period when the ancestral Mississippi and Ohio rivers eroded away the land on each side and deposits of wind-blown soils added height to the remnant ridge.