JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met to to discuss and pass a resolution declaring a vacancy in the office of the circuit clerk and then a resolution to appoint Kasey Travis, previously a deputy clerk, as the interim circuit clerk on Monday evening at the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
These resolutions were necessary, as Friday was the last day for now former Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards, who announced her resignation at the end on April.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Monday that Travis has worked in the office for many years and has been a great employee.
“We are really appreciative of Kasey,” he said, noting that she has been a tremendous help to many employees throughout the offices.
Her appointment went into effect upon the passage of the resolution which authorizes her to serve until Dec. 31, 2022, after which the newly-elected circuit clerk will take over the position.
Current candidates include Democrat Deborah S. Johnson, Republican Andrew Stricklin and Republican David Vaughn. Stricklin and Vaughn will face-off at the end of this month for the Republican nomination.
The resolutions passed without issue or discussion, as did the ordinance to set forth a policy on acceptance of any non-municipal domestic sewage treatment system.
This ordinance was read with an emergency clause, which was passed first, to suspend rules so that it could be read by title only.
It then was passed for the second and third and final reading, as well.
After which, the court adjourned to subcommittees to discuss issues including:
Transportation Committee:
the road report for April 2022.
a review plat for John/Heather Johnson, CR 759.
Public Service Committee:
a resolution to reappoint Nancy Moring to the Equalization Board.
the 1st reading of an ordinance to adopt Base Level Engineering (BLE) Studies.
the 1st reading of an ordinance updating the Craighead County Employment Policy for Military Leave.
Finance and Administration Committee:
the tax collection report presented by Collector Eddington.
the financial reports presented by Treasurer McNatt.
an ordinance establishing the minimum cost amount per item purchased to be recorded as a fixed asset, with emergency clause.
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3537, Connect & Protect Grant to add lines for General Supplies, Small Equipment and Other Miscellaneous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.