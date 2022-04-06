JONESBORO — Eager Nettleton High School students grabbed shovels full of dirt as they planted a new tree in recognition of Arkansas Arbor Day at Allen Park on Wednesday next to the Allen Park Community Center in Jonesboro.
Beverly Parker, chairman of the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) committee, said that the tree planting was the second annual Arbor Day tree planting for Keep Jonesboro Beautiful.
“This year, a 25-gallon maple tree was provided by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry,” Parker said. “The city is in the process of forming an Urban Forestry Council and is in the process of reestablishing Jonesboro as a Tree City.”
“Having an Arbor Day activity is one of the requirements,” she said, noting that once the formation of the Urban Tree Council is official, it will be charged with preserving the city’s tree canopy, and re-establishing Jonesboro as a Tree City among other things.
She said that along with Jonesboro Parks and Recreation and the Forestry Division, students from Nettleton High School assisted with the tree planting and learned specifics of how to correctly plant a tree.
Bill Tripp, Ranger 1 with Jonesboro’s Forestry Division, said on Wednesday that he was proud that the school district was participating in the event and applauded the city for recognizing the importance of such events.
“Keep Jonesboro Beautiful is working to make Jonesboro Clean, Green and Beautiful,” Parker said. “The maple tree was planted along the trail to provide shade in summer to those that visit the park, and a blaze of beautiful color in many falls to come.”
Although National Arbor Day is on April 29 this year, Arkansas Arbor Day is actually the third Monday in March, according to the Arbor Day Foundation website.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday, which was first celebrated on April 10, 1872.
Today Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states and around the world. Although the most common date in the U.S. for observance is the last Friday in April or National Arbor Day, a number of state Arbor Days are at other times to coincide with the best tree planting weather.
For more information on the Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission, visit their website at www.keepjonesborobeautiful.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.