JONESBORO — STEAMers filled their shovels Wednesday afternoon as they helped forest rangers fill in the roots of five new trees on the playground at Nettleton STEAM Elementary School.
Kelli Cochrin, the Nettleton STEAM facilitator who applied for the grant, said third-graders have been learning about trees so they decided they wanted to add trees to the playground.
“We helped them achieve this goal through through the STOP grant that we applied for back at the end of September,” Cochrin said.
Harold Fisher, statewide urban forestry partnership coordinator, said “The STOP” grant (shade trees on playgrounds) was started in 2002 as an effort to help lower skin cancer risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight on school playgrounds.
“This is a win-win for everyone,” said Beverly Parker, chairman of Keep Jonesboro Beautiful committee, adding that she helped steer the school to the grant. “Today’s activity signifies the start to a partnership with area schools because children are the key to making Jonesboro clean, green and beautiful.”
Parker is a skin cancer survivor herself, as was a close relative, so she said she applauds the Forestry Commission for recognizing the need and helping the school provide shade.
Five large hardwood trees were chosen and named by the STEAMers in a contest held by the school. The new trees are Poppy the tulip poplar, Gummy the black gum, Willy the willow oak, Ruby the shumard oak and Lacy the lacebark elm.
Fisher also spoke to students about the importance of trees to people and to the environment. Forestry division personnel were also present to supervise the planting with the students.
Cathlene Gray said they could not have done this without the help of Kenny Smothers, who is the Independence County Forester.
“He connected with the schools maintenance and staff to help the school prepare for tree-planting,” Gray said. “There is a lot that goes into even picking out the trees.”
