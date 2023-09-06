JONESBORO — The trial of a Leachville man accused of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting and stabbing of a victim almost three years ago in Bono has been postponed until late November.
Eddie Joe Webster, 60, and his son, Jack Edward Webster, 22, are both charged in the shooting and stabbing of Cassin Hood inside of an apartment in Bono on Nov. 17, 2020.
The victim was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, but not before telling police that Jack Webster shot him in the face and another man stabbed him, according to a probable cause affidavit. Because the victim’s female family member was followed from a custody exchange in Leachville to Bono, the man said he went outside to fight Webster over threats made to the woman.
Now, both Eddie and Jack Webster are scheduled to stand trial during the week of Nov. 27.
