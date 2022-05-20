JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial for a Jonesboro man has been continued until Aug. 8-18, according to court documents.
Zarkeem R. Jefferson, 26, is accused in the shooting death of Robert Hayes, 21, on April 23, 2021, in the 300 block of North Caraway Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Jonesboro police responded to ... shots fired and that a male had been shot. Upon their arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the side, and the suspect had fled the scene. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at (St. Bernards Medical Center).
“Zarkeem Jefferson was identified as the suspect that shot the victim after a verbal exchange between the two in the parking lot and breezeway where the victim was shot trying to get back to his apartment.”
Jefferson is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
