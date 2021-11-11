JONESBORO — A federal lawsuit accusing Lawrence County officials of causing flooding along the Cache River goes to trial Monday in Jonesboro.
A group of farm families who own property in Lawrence and Craighead counties filed their complaint in October 2017, claiming then-County Judge Alex Latham had illegally constructed a new bridge over the West Cache River Slough on Lawrence County Road 717.
The bridge provides landowners access to their properties within about the 12 square miles between the slough and the Cache River. That bridge replaced an old wooden structure that was set on pillars and had allowed passage of flood and stage waters.
The bridge was constructed in August 1997, a month after what is now the Arkansas Department of Transportation issued an inspection report showing numerous deficiencies.
In the complaint, the farmers accused Latham of replacing the wooden bridge with a crude dirt and concrete embankment that had four rail boxcars acting as culverts to pass the entire flow in the slough.
The culverts soon filled with sediment and debris, making it more of a dam and caused increased flooding, according to the complaint.
The chronic flooding amounted to inverse condemnation, or taking the farmers’ land by causing damage. The prolonged flooding reduced crop yields, they said.
The county failed to seek proper permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, nor were professional engineers consulted before building the bridge, according to the lawsuit.
The county maintains the bridge “was legally placed and remains a permitted bridge under the authority of the United States Army Corps of Engineers,” according to documents filed Oct. 27 by attorney’s C. Burt Newell and Colin C. Heaton of Hot Springs.
The corps issued a permit in 2003 indicating the bridge was in compliance with federal regulations, the attorneys said.
They wrote that the county had never received any hydraulic reports or other scientific evidence prior to the lawsuit that the bridge may be restricting water flow.
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker will preside over the jury trial, which will be held in Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.