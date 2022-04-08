JONESBORO — Preschoolers took their trikes to school Friday for the annual Jonesboro Pre-K Trike-A-Thon for St. Jude Children’s Hospital at the Jonesboro Pre-K Center and raised almost $12,000.
Marcie Cheatham, Jonesboro School District director of marketing and communications, said on Friday that they are very proud of the students who had raised a total of $11,923.
That is more than 18 percent of the $64,783, that Cheatham said the Jonesboro Pre-K had raised in the previous 18 years. The new total raised since the school began participating in 2004 now stands at $76,706.
Fund-raising for the event kicked off on March 28 and ended at 10:30 on Friday morning.
As of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the school’s Facebook page, which was still being updated, the top fundraisers included: Jennings Roberts, $1,535; Mila Valdez, $925; Mike Renelique, $730; H. Emison, $625; Liv Myers, $500; Deuce&Jess, $410; Penelope C., $380; Brantley Wewers, $365; Hayes Mark Abbott, $318.
According to the St. Jude website link, the money raised goes to help:
Families, who never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
Treatments invented at St. Jude, which have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.
For more information on St. Jude visit their website at www.stjude.org.
