JONESBORO — Heat could be a concern over the next couple of days in Northeast Arkansas, as the National Weather Service predicts the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like triple digits.
Very hot temperatures approaching or exceeding 100 degrees and very humid conditions may result in heat index values between 110 to 115 degrees Thursday and Friday, and even higher in the Pocahontas area.
Slade Mitchell, a spokesman for City Water and Light, said Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the regional power grid, has issued a heat alert through Friday. However, Mitchell said that’s not the kind of alert that threatens the power supply.
“That is the lowest of their alerts,” Mitchell told The Sun Tuesday. Because the heat is expected to subside over the weekend and into next week, Mitchell said he believed utilities will be able to withstand increased demand and stress on the the system.
“Where we get into trouble is when the heat spikes up and stays there for long periods of time,” Mitchell explained. “Spikes here and there, while certainly a strain, are certainly easier to manage.”
Mitchell said CWL workers have made sure the city’s backup power supply – natural gas turbines – are ready to be placed into service.
Area residents whose homes don’t have electricity or air conditioning have the opportunity to find relief at three Jonesboro community centers.
Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., and Allen Park, 3609 Race St., are open from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said. Additionally, the Jonesboro Pool Center, 1421 W. Nettleton Ave., has an indoor area open to the public from 1-6 p.m., Campbell said.
Experts at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital of Memphis warn parents and caregivers not to leave a child in an unattended vehicle “even for a minute,” because the odds of heat stroke claiming a child will continue to climb.
