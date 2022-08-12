Trout Fishing in America to visit Cash Porch in Dyess

DYESS — Trout Fishing in America will perform in the third and final installment in the Arkansas State University summer concert series, “Live from the Cash Porch,” set for Aug. 20. The admission-free event starts at 4:30 p.m. in front of the boyhood home of Johnny Cash in Dyess.
“This series has been very popular with music enthusiasts throughout the region, and we expect Trout Fishing in America to be a hit as well,” Penny Toombs, director of Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, an Arkansas State University Heritage Site commented. “Again, we encourage everyone to come out to Dyess, bring friends and family, and enjoy live music on the Cash porch.”
Called a “rare mix of musicianship, humor and inspiration” by Billboard magazine, Trout Fishing in America is the songwriting collaboration of Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet. For 45 years, their vibrant, percussive sound and dynamic stage presence have cultivated a multi-generational fan base.
Those attending the Cash Porch event may bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy drinks and snacks available for purchase. Tents will be set up for shade.
During the event, the house will not be open for tours. For those interested in a tour before the show, the last one begins at 3 p.m. at the visitor center.
According to the A-State website, the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites office develops and operates historic properties of regional and national significance in the Arkansas Delta. These sites provide educational resources for formal and informal learning, including serving as living laboratories for students in the University’s Heritage Studies Ph.D. program.
In addition, they serve as economic catalysts in communities where they are located by attracting heritage tourists from around the world.
The Dyess Colony was established in 1934 as a federal agricultural resettlement community under the Works Progress Administration and the Federal Emergency Relief Administration. The colony was named for Mississippi County native and Arkansas’s first WPA administrator, William Reynolds Dyess.
Ray and Carrie Cash were among the nearly 500 colonist families recruited from all over Arkansas to the colony. The Cash home is one of the few houses remaining in the former New Deal-era colony. Johnny Cash lived in Dyess until he graduated from high school in 1950s. His music was greatly influenced by his experiences in Dyess, including such songs as “Pickin’ Time” and “Five Feet High and Rising.”
In 2009, the Arkansas legislature directed ASU to determine the feasibility of developing the town as a heritage tourism site, focusing on its agricultural heritage and native son Johnny Cash. To carry out this mandate, a Dyess Colony Redevelopment Master Plan was completed in 2010, and the city donated the administration building, along with the adjacent theater center shell, to the university.
The restored administration building houses exhibits related to the Dyess Colony, the Cash family, and the impact of Dyess on Johnny Cash and his music.
In 2011, Arkansas State University acquired the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, restored through proceeds from an annual Johnny Cash Music Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.