Trout Fishing in America to visit Cash Porch in Dyess

Keith Grimwood (left) and Ezra Idlet, who perform as Trout Fishing in America will conclude the summer concert series Live from the Cash Porch.

 Submitted photo

DYESS — Trout Fishing in America will perform in the third and final installment in the Arkansas State University summer concert series, “Live from the Cash Porch,” set for Aug. 20. The admission-free event starts at 4:30 p.m. in front of the boyhood home of Johnny Cash in Dyess.

“This series has been very popular with music enthusiasts throughout the region, and we expect Trout Fishing in America to be a hit as well,” Penny Toombs, director of Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, an Arkansas State University Heritage Site commented. “Again, we encourage everyone to come out to Dyess, bring friends and family, and enjoy live music on the Cash porch.”