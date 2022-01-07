JONESBORO — The planned upgrade of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Commerce) has prompted a proposal for a new truck stop along the route.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a proposal to rezone 27.76 acres at the intersection with C.W. Post Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3, general commercial.
While the address of the property is 5712 C.W. Post Road, the parcel includes more than 500 feet of frontage on MLK Drive.
While currently only a two-lane road, the Arkansas Department of Transportation plans a major widening of MLK Drive and to extend the road further north to connect with East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49), providing a more direct route to Interstate 555.
The upgrade will allow through traffic to avoid congestion at Hilltop and Red Wolf Boulevard.
Construction of the highway project had been scheduled to begin in 2021, but has been delayed by right of way acquisition, ArDOT officials have said.
Caliarka Petro, which has a CITGO store at 3910 S. Caraway Road, is seeking the rezoning. The applicant submitted a concept design for a TA Express, a smaller version of the larger Travel Centers of America truck stops found in 43 states.
In announcing plans to expand into Jonesboro, TA said the location would feature:
Branded gasoline with 12 fueling positions
Truck diesel with six fueling positions
About 75 truck parking spaces
About 75 car parking spaces
Six showers
Driver’s lounge
Laundry
Weight scale
Two quick-serve restaurants
The commission will also consider a proposal by Mike Cameron to rezone 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to RS-6 single family.
The land is just east of Woodsprings Pharmacy and across Woodsprings from Twin Oaks Avenue.
Plans submitted with the rezoning request indicate 11 townhomes on the property with green space set aside for picnic tables and grills.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
