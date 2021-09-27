JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann man with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Manuel Trejo, 26, had his bond set at $150,000 by Boling.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Donald Tolerson, 19, of 3200 Mayflower Lane, Sumter, S.C., with aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree domestic battery, kidnapping, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest; $25,000 bond.
Aaron Bradsher, 44, of 1605 Overhill Road, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and having expired license tags; $50,000 bond.
Robert Ringe, 50, of 1505 N. Church St., with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $7,500 bond.
Gregory Jiles, 35, of 1100 Cartwright St., with first-degree terroristic threatening, interference with a law enforcement officer, public intoxication and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; $25,000 bond.
Darren Gathright, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Stephanie Kautz-Bowman, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Breanna Palmer, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Curtis Lee Baker, 53, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanors failure to appear, contempt of court and violation of a no contact order; $5,000 bond.
Andrew Goldman, 39, of 2201 Amy Ann St., with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $7,500 total bond.
Charles Cooper, 61, of 311 Olive St., with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, running a stop sign and littering; $2,500 bond.
Sonny Joe Foust, 42, of 315 W. School St., Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Eugene Hare, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $5,000 bond.
Anthony Tribley, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $7,500 bond.
Augustus Peters, 34, of 643 Warner Ave., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
