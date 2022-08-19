JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Trumann man with sexual indecency with a child.
Henry Von Dell Thompson, 29, is accused of the Class D felony.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Trumann man with sexual indecency with a child.
Henry Von Dell Thompson, 29, is accused of the Class D felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Thompson is accused of touching the private parts of an 8-year-old boy.
During a forensic interview with the victim the boy described what had occurred.
Detective Bill Black with the Jonesboro police wrote in his probable cause affidavit:
“I then contacted Thompson by the listed cell phone number and received his voice mail. I then sent a text to Thompson’s listed number with my contact information listed and did not receive any communication from him.
“I then was given his email by his ex-wife and was advised that he checks the email regularly. I then sent an email to Thompson again with my contact information and that I needed him to contact me. At this time Thompson did not have a listed address and I was advised that he was just living with whoever would let him stay a night or two.
“I kept trying to contact Thompson through his cell phone and was advised that this was the cell phone he used. I later was advised that Thompson was living with a family member and was able to contact them. I advised that I needed to speak with Thompson and gave my contact numbers.”
Judge Tommy Fowler set Thompson’s bond at $75,000 and placed a no-contact order for Thompson and the victim.
A Sept. 29 court date is Thompson’s next appearance.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Kimberlie Tilly, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence; $5,000 bond.
Marsha Jo Staggs, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Mycheal Garrett, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Angela Tate, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, having an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Brittney Lemmons, 39, of Piggott, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.