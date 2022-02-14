JONESBORO — A Trumann man was given a total of $30,000 in bonds Monday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with several crimes.
Sean Whitney, 38, is charged with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession with a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Audrey Smith, 31, of Counce, Tenn., with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Reshard Cunningham, 40, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession with a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Stephen Campbell, 48, of Batesville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Bobby Adams, 46, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $1,500 bond.
Christopher McBroom, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Brandon Jarman, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,500 cash-only bond.
Daniel Cohn, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Misty Whitlow, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $1,500 bond.
