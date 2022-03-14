JONESBORO — A Craighead County jury convicted Corey Lamont McCullon of first-degree murder Friday in the Nov. 20, 2019, fatal shooting of Keisha Crigler.
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced McCullon, 33, of Trumann, to 60 years’ imprisonment.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Police Detective Josh Wiiest, “During the investigation, it was learned that Corey McCullon had been harassing the victim for the past several days about her owing him money and had made threats to kill her. Witnesses were all presented with a photo line up and positively identified Mr. McCullon as the subject who entered the residence, pointed a firearm at persons in the house and fired numerous rounds inside the house, killing the victim.
“It was later learned that Mr. McCullon pointed the firearm and fired rounds in the immediate vicinity of other occupants inside the residence while making threats,” the affidavit continues. “Evidence on scene was consistent with statements made by witnesses who were present during the time of the homicide.”
There were three listed witnesses to the slaying, according to early reports, a 7-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and an adult female.
McCullon was arrested in Caruthersville, Mo., in November 2019.
Curtis Walker Jr. and Gina M. Nelson – deputy prosecuting attorneys – were the prosecutors in the case.
Walker and Nelson thanked the jury for their service and the Jonesboro Police Department for its investigation.
