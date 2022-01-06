JONESBORO — A Trumann man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he fled from officers, had a felony bench warrant, possessed a syringe and had stolen credit cards.
The incident happened in the 2900 block of Kazi Street at 10:22 p.m.
Cody Gibson, 25, of the 1200 block of Bermuda Way, is being held on suspicion of felony theft by receiving, parole violation and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that a 27-year-old woman who was visiting her at her residence in the 4600 block of Nettleton Avenue stole her cell phone and used her cash app to steal money. The phone is valued at $250 and $309 in cash was stolen.
Police arrested Lloyd Petri, 51, of the 800 block of Cate Avenue, on Wednesday night after a traffic stop at the intersection of North Bridge Street and East Johnson Avenue. Petri is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested David Lee Wilson, 55, of the 800 block of Matthews Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon after police said Wilson attempted to cash a fraudulent check. The check was for $2,988.11.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported than his vehicle was broken into and items stolen Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Cartwright Street. Taken were a wallet, three debit/credit cards, an Iphone valued at $1,000 and $60 in cash.
Police arrested Christopher Adam Dougan, 39, of the 1500 block of Charles Drive, on Wednesday morning after the report of a suspicious person in a driveway in the 4900 block of Prospect Road. Dougan is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with intent to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
A suspect cashed three forged checks Wednesday morning at First Community Bank, 630 S. Southwest Drive, according to police. The checks were from two construction companies with a total value of $13,989.61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.