JONESBORO — A Trumann man was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Parker and Woodsprings roads.
Trevor Poston, 41, of the 200 block of Bell Terrace, is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Poston is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a probable cause hearing today.
In other JPD reports:
A juvenile probation officer told police Wednesday afternoon that one of her juvenile offenders, a 14-year-old girl, was raped. The suspect is listed as a 19-year-old man. No further information was released.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her residence was broken into and items were stolen in the 100 block of North Rogers Street. Taken were a 50-inch television, valued at $250, a set of earrings, valued at $100, a jewelry box, valued at $100, and a tablet, valued at $100.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man told police his residence was broken into sometime on Wednesday in the 700 block of Locust Drive. Taken was a jar containing $114 in quarters.
