JONESBORO — A Trumann man was arrested Saturday by Jonesboro police at the intersection of Sandbrook and Wingate drives after giving a false name to police who discovered there was an out-of-town warrant from the Trumann Police Department.
James Daniel Pretty, 18, of 15806 Clem Lane, was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center and was transferred Monday evening to the Poinsett County Detention Center in Harrisburg, where he is being held on suspicion of computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child, according to jail records.
When arrested in Jonesboro, Pretty was in the company of a 16-year-old female, according to a Jonesboro police report.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Shawn Michael Thomas, 42, of 702 Freeman St., on Tuesday at his residence after a call about an unwanted guest. Thomas is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 55-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that she was receiving threats through social media from a suspect, who could be charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was broken into early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of East Washington Avenue. A purse valued at $25 was taken, according to a police report.
The report of an unwanted guest Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Forrest Street led to the arrest of a Jonesboro man. Alfred Ray Smith, 66, of 102 E. Gordon St., was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.