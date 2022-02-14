TRUMANN — Police arrested Kevin Wayne Brown, 35, of the 200 block of Eastside Gardens, on Saturday afternoon after police said he entered a residence and pulled a knife on the occupants.
The incident occurred in the 200 block of Eastside Gardens, according to a police report.
The victims are a 71-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, both of Trumann.
The woman told officer David Davison, “Brown walked into the residence unannounced and pulled a knife on her while pushing her up against the fridge demanding to know what happened to his mother.”
According to the report, the male victim told police he heard the yelling and came into the kitchen to pull Kevin Brown off of her and that is when Brown turned around and cut the man on his left arm with the knife. At that time the female victim said she pulled a frying pan from her sink and threatened Brown with it and Brown left out the same door he walked in and rode off on a white bike with a trailer attached to it loaded down with many bags.
After Brown was arrested Davison said Brown physically threatened him at the police station. At the station officers found a bag with methamphetamine in it.
Brown is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree domestic battery, aggravated residential burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, obstructing governmental operations, refusal to be fingerprinted, furnishing prohibited articles, possession of meth or cocaine and an out-of-town warrant.
