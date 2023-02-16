TRUMANN — With a month and a half under his belt, new Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods has a positive outlook regarding how things are going so far.
Woods won the position in a runoff election against Shane Blagg, receiving 595 votes to Blagg’s 485 votes.
In January, he officially took over for former Mayor Barbara Lewallen and has been busy ever since, he laughed, noting all the notebooks on his desk.
“It’s going OK, so far,” he said. “I have already seen a lot of things happen and will see a lot more to come.”
“We have a lot of projects already underway,” Woods said, noting some of the construction and other projects about to be announced soon, which he said will be a big plus for Trumann and the surrounding communities in Northeast Arkansas.
Although he couldn’t formally announce some of the projects just yet, he did note the merging of Trumann Water Works and Trumann Rural Water, which was approved during Tuesday’s city council meeting; and the three different grants, which they have already applied for and hope to receive.
“We are working hard to get the fire department rebuilt,” Woods said, noting that the city has been working with the USDA on the project already and finding all other options and resources.
“My number one priority is the fire station,” he said. “We have to get the fire station rebuilt just as soon as we can get it going.”
Woods said there is a lot going on behind the scenes that the public doesn’t see but is crucial to the project.
“I am learning a lot,” he said, noting what a big help advice and assistance he has received from neighboring Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver has been so far.
The city has also seen some personnel changes, as well, such as the mayor’s new administrative assistant, LeAnn Dow, and the city’s new public works director, James Pagan, who was the manager at Trumann Rural Water before the water companies’ recent merger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.