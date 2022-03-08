TRUMANN — As pieces of tin still hang from branches, the residents of Trumann are continuing to deal with tornado debris after three long months of cleanup.
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said that the city already has five acres of debris that it has to pay to dispose of and has been forced to close the debris field now.
“I had to sign a paper at the being of this saying that we would not go on to private property,” Lewallen said. “We did allow people to haul their debris to the debris field, but it is so full we had to close it and rope it off.”
“We have tried to help out as best as we could,” Lewallen said. “However, March 10 will be 90 days and now this is a matter of sanitation.”
Mayor Lewallen met with code enforcement officers and the sanitation department at the beginning of the month to decide how to approach the issue.
After some discussion, Lewallen said, it was decided that they would have to set a deadline for the cleanup to be finished.
The deadline has been set for March 31, after that they will begin contacting individuals, such as landlords who own private property, about the left over debris.
However, some residents have begun to complain about the decision and the lack of place to take debris.
“None of this is free,” Lewallen said, noting that all of the debris that is left to be cleaned up is on private property.
“The landlords will now have to pay to take their left over debris to the landfill themselves, the same as we will,” said Lewallen, noting that special circumstances will be taken into consideration as they move forward to finish cleaning up their town.
