TRUMANN — A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Tuesday when she attempted to cross Interstate 555 in Poinsett County and was struck by a vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police accident report.
Martha Jean Burgess died at about 7:18 p.m. when she was struck by a 2016 Chrysler traveling east on I-555.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to the report.
A 67-year-old Jonesboro woman told Jonesboro police Thursday afternoon that several gunshots were fired in the 200 block of South McClure Street following an argument. The police report lists two suspects – both 15-year-old boys. Three bullet holes were found in the west side of the residence.
A 37-year-old woman told Jonesboro police early Friday morning that she was raped by a 43-year-old man at an undisclosed location. No other information was released by police.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that his 15-year-old daughter had been raped by a 15-year-old boy at a city park. No other information was released.
Jonesboro police arrested a Paragould man and a Jonesboro woman early Friday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Arrowhead Farm and Duncan roads. The pair are being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A suspect drilled a hole in a gas tank and stole fuel from the Sage Meadows Country Club, according to a Thursday morning police report. The tank is valued at $3,000 and an unknown amount of fuel was stolen.
A Harrisburg man having his transmission repaired in the 100 block of Craighead Road 4061 reported it being stolen earlier this month. The transmission is valued at $2,200.
