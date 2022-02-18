The American Legion Memorial Park in Trumann may have taken a few hits, but it still stands proud.
Although the December tornadoes took a toll on the park, the veterans from American Legion Post 42 have been working hard to repair it and have even found help from as far away as Alaska.
Commander Ron Taylor and Adjutant Donnie England from American Legion Post 42 in Trumann attended the American Legion Mid-Winter Conference in Little Rock in January, where they were surprised when they were presented a $2,000 check from the state of Alaska by Arkansas American Legion State Commander Kevin Caldwell.
The money will go toward the repairs needed for the park, but the repairs are still going to cost more.
England said on Monday that after the tornado, many local veterans were saddened by the damage to their park.
“Two of the three flagpoles were completely destroyed,” he said, “The American and the POW flags were both gone, and they are going to cost $2,200 alone just to replace the flagpoles.”
Taylor said that the brick memorial walls were also damaged and bricks were strode across the park, however the veterans have managed to repair the walls already.
“These brick walls have been here since 1986,” Taylor said.
“These names are so important, they are dedicated to the soldiers of Poinsett County,” he said as he reminisced about the bricks. Taylor then pointed out two of the bricks, which sits side-by-side and hold his name and the name of his father, Luther Taylor, who served in World War II. He also noted that England’s brick sits across the park on the other wall.
The thousand pound memorial stone that stands towards the middle of the park was moved and wrapped in tin from the roof of the adjacent Trumann Fire Department, which also took heavy damage.
The large stone, which holds the names of all the soldiers from Trumann who have been killed, was moved about six inches from the original position were it has stood since 1969, according to Taylor.
“I taught Erich Smallwood back in 2007,” Taylor said pointing to the last name that was added to the stone. Taylor is also a retired teacher.
The iconic MGR-1 Honest John missile that stands to the left side of the memorial was also damaged during the tornado and the nose was broke off.
The missile has also been at the park since 1969, after the land was donated by Robert Taylor, president and CEO of the Bank of Trumann at the time.
According to Wikipedia, the MGR-1 Honest John rocket was the first nuclear-capable surface-to-surface rocket in the United States arsenal. Originally designated Artillery Rocket XM31, the first unit was tested on June 29, 1951. Its designation was changed to M31 in September 1953. The first Army units received their rockets by year’s end and Honest John battalions were deployed in Europe in early 1954. Alternatively, the rocket was capable of carrying an ordinary high-explosive warhead weighing 1,500 pounds.
“The nose was reattached within a couple days of the tornado by Jeremy Osment who owns Osment Construction.” Taylor said. “He, Scotty Jones, from the water department, and Mayor Barbara Lewallen have been a lot of help to us, and we really appreciate it.”
The entry archway and lamps are also gone and will have to be replaced, England said.
“It is just going to take time and money,” Taylor added.
