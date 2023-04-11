JONESBORO — The trustee assigned to the bankruptcy case of former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday has issued his final report.
Holliday embezzled $1,579,057.03 that was designated as state and federal payroll taxes, along with money designated for employee retirement benefits. In a plea deal in February 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, dating to the first fraudulent bank transfer of $101,782.97 on January 29, 2020. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in a federal prison.
Centennial Bank, which managed the account, alerted other county officials to the suspicious activity in June 2020.
Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses: Holliday Development and Management, LLC, and Total Healthcare, LLC, both of which operated restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro.
Holliday told investigators he planned to pay the money back, but once the COVID-19 pandemic caused most of his businesses to close, he could not replace the money.
In Craighead County Circuit Court, Holliday pleaded guilty in November 2021, to four counts of theft connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. He received five years on each count to be served at the same time. He also pleaded guilty to forging a woman’s signature on a liquor license application for The Edge Coffeehouse & Eatery. The forgery apparently helped gain the liquor license. The establishment closed and the building and contents were ultimately auctioned following his arrest and filing for bankruptcy protection.
The county so far has received $300,000 in public officials insurance proceeds. Following his release from prison, Holliday will be under court orders to pay back the stolen money.
As part of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding, an auction of Holliday’s property produced $862,604.30 to be distributed to creditors. According to the final report, filed by trustee Hamilton Moses Mitchell, $78,858.26 of that money went to administrative fees and another $7,021.06 covered bank service fees. Holliday received $21,500 in living expenses between Oct. 1, 2020, and when he went to prison.
Secured creditors received $592,409.13, leaving $162,815.85 for other creditors. That includes $1,588.83 in property taxes.
Timely claims of general (unsecured) creditors totaling $2,516,347.82 have been approved and will be distributed pro rata or proportionately at a rate of about 5.2 cents per dollar, according to the report, which was filed with the court on March 16.
