JONESBORO — The trustee assigned to the bankruptcy case of former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday has issued his final report.

Holliday embezzled $1,579,057.03 that was designated as state and federal payroll taxes, along with money designated for employee retirement benefits. In a plea deal in February 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, dating to the first fraudulent bank transfer of $101,782.97 on January 29, 2020. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in a federal prison.

