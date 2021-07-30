JONESBORO — Kade Holliday should get no debt relief from federal bankruptcy court, a government trustee said Wednesday.
Holliday, the former Craighead County clerk, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in October, claiming $3.8 million in debts and only $1.6 million in assets.
Chapter 7 protection allows a debtor to reorganize debt obligations or eliminate unsecured debts.
Holliday was arrested in June on charges that he stole more than $1.5 million in county funds.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Phyllis M. Jones has previously ruled that money Holliday owes the county cannot be discharged.
The county gained a partial consent judgment in a lawsuit filed against Holliday in Craighead County Circuit Court, totaling more than $1.4 million.
Holliday also faces criminal charges, both in state and federal courts.
Rose Hankins, a former partner with Holliday in one business, has received a $2.5 million judgment and that also can’t be discharged.
At least two other lawsuits are pending, in which Holliday is accused of committing fraud.
In Wednesday’s filing Joseph A. DiPietro, trial attorney for the Office of the United States Trustee, indicated Holliday has hidden assets that haven’t been disclosed.
“The defendant has concealed, destroyed, mutilated, falsified, or failed to keep or preserve any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers, from which the Defendant’s financial condition or business transactions might be ascertained,” DiPietro wrote in the complaint.
The complaint also alleges Holliday has failed to explain satisfactorily how he lost so much money.
“Specifically, the Defendant has failed to explain satisfactorily the loss of the embezzled funds,” DiPietro continued, adding that Holliday made multiple substantial transfers of embezzled funds.
“Upon information and belief, the transfers were made with intent to hinder, delay, and defraud creditors,” DiPietro said.
Holliday invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself multiple times in refusing to answer questions during a creditors meeting held shortly after filing bankruptcy, and DiPietro said the trustee believes Holliday has understated his current income status in required financial reports.
While the bankruptcy court considers that issue, Holliday is scheduled to stand trial in his criminal case Oct. 18 in U.S. District Court in Jonesboro.
