JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and woman were arrested Thursday morning after fighting with the victim in the 200 block of East Center Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Demond Coleman, 44, and Minnie Rulford, 40, both of the 200 block of East Center Street, following a report of a fight.
The 28-year-old victim suffered a dog bite to his hand.
Coleman and Rulford were arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
In other JPD reports:
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that a storage room was entered and items taken in the 700 block of Crest Drive. Taken were tools valued at $1,200.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that someone broke into her apartment in the 1400 block of Marketplace Drive and stole $60 in cash.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that his motorcycle was stolen from his residence in the 3700 block of Churchill Drive. The 2017 Honda is valued at $8,000.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday night that all of her belongings were moved out of her rented property by the landlord and said she hadn’t been properly evicted from the residence, located in the 500 block of Miller Street. She listed about $1,500 worth of property was removed.
Commented