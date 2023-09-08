POCAHONTAS — Two people were in custody Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended for one in a cornfield, according to authorities.
Jaden Michael Alphin, 18, of Pocahontas and Brandon James Smith, 37, of Corning were arrested Tuesday evening after the pursuit started in Randolph County.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Pace Road in Pocahontas, but the vehicle soon fled toward Greene County.
The vehicle, with Alphin driving, went toward Delaplaine, Peach Orchard and into the Evening Star community, Bell said.
From there, deputies put out spike strips and the vehicle crashed. Alphin then fled on foot.
Bell said several agencies, including Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 team from Calico Rock, Arkansas Game and Fish, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocahontas Police Department, then began searching for Alphin.
Authorities used extreme caution in dealing with Alphin after reports that he had made threats to law enforcement previously, Bell said.
The search was helped by good visibility, the use of a helicopter from Couch Helicopter, as well as a drone. Bell said the agencies were able to set up a 40-to-50-acre perimeter in a nearby cornfield to search for Alphin.
The drone, with thermal imaging, was able to spot Alphin and he was arrested, Bell said.
Alphin was arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing, three counts of aggravated assault, fleeing on foot, careless and prohibited driving, speeding over 10 mph, no seat belt and warrant-FTP. Smith was arrested on suspicion of obstructing governmental operations and for a warrant out of Clay County.
Bell said his agency appreciated the help of other agencies, as well as volunteers, to locate Alphin and take him into custody.
Both Alphin and Smith were being held in the Randolph County jail, awaiting a court date in the case.
