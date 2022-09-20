JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man and woman each with a felony and a misdemeanor in the break-in at the old city shop.
Timothy Carter, 41, of the 1300 block of Craighead Road 730, and Brenda Kay Sipa, 66, of the 300 block of Leslie Anne Drive, are charged with theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and criminal trespass.
Sipa was employed by the City of Jonesboro from 2005-09, according to Bill Campbell, public information officer for the city.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Logan Butler, officers were notified Sunday night of two people loading city-owned items into a truck at the shop, located at 1624 Strawfloor Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Carter and Sipa entering a truck. The pair was ordered out by officers.
“A large number of street signs, along with two stoplights and an electronic pedestrian crosswalk signal, were in the vehicle at the time. The value of this property is estimated to be nearly $10,000,” the affidavit states.
A Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver was seized from Sipa at the scene, along with a holster.
The city-owned property included 12 stop signs, worth $1,200, a speed limit sign, valued at $1,800, the electronic crosswalk sign, valued at $5,000, five street name signs, valued at $750, and two stoplights, valued at $1,000.
Fowler, noting a number of theft cases in Carter’s criminal history, set his bond at $35,000. Sipa’s bond was set at $15,000.
Their next court date in Craighead County Circuit Court is Oct. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.