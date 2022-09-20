JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man and woman each with a felony and a misdemeanor in the break-in at the old city shop.

Timothy Carter, 41, of the 1300 block of Craighead Road 730, and Brenda Kay Sipa, 66, of the 300 block of Leslie Anne Drive, are charged with theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and criminal trespass.