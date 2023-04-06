JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man and woman with four felonies each after a search Tuesday afternoon turned up a large quantity of methamphetamine and less than an ounce of marijuana.
Clarence Larry Armstrong, 48, and Sandra Poe-Lane, 55, both of the 1300 block of Falls Street, were arrested following a probation search of their residence.
Police said in a probable cause affidavit that they found two clean glass meth pipes on the coffee table in the living and a medical marijuana container with a gram of meth inside.
Officers then searched the bathroom that Armstrong had exited when they arrived and found a plastic bag with 4.5 ounces of meth inside. Another 2 ounces of meth and 20 grams of marijuana were located beneath a cushion of a couch in the living room. Plastic bags used to package drugs were also found.
Officers noted that the residence was about 40 yards away from a day-care center.
Boling charged Armstrong and Poe-Lane with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony distribution near certain facilities-enhanced penalties, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Armstrong was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Boling set both of their bonds at $15,000 and set their next court date for May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
