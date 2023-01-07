JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge two Craighead County women with multiple felonies on Friday.
Amanda Gregory, 32, of Bono, is charged with 29 counts of first-degree forgery, 27 counts of controlled substance using fraudulent practices and two counts of controlled substance using fraudulent practices.
Kari Hartley, 50, of Jonesboro, is charged with 14 counts of forgery, 15 counts of controlled substance using fraudulent practices and one count of controlled substance using fraudulent practices.
Fowler set a $5,000 bond for both women and their next court date is Feb. 17 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Stephen O’Guinn, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Savannah Hart, 26, of Imboden, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Prezel McCullough, 38, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $75,000 bond.
Joann Taylor, 47, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $2,000 bond.
Courtnee Halfacre, 37, of Trumann, with probation violation; $50,000 bond.
