JONESBORO — Two men were charged Wednesday with different counts in the theft from a farm shop on Monday.
Special Judge Mike Smith found probable cause to charge Marcellous Leach, 29, of Jonesboro, with commercial burglary. Marion Sanders, 48, of Jonesboro, was charged with theft by receiving greater than $25,000.
On Monday, a commercial burglary was reported at a farm shop in the 200 block of Craighead Road 444. Taken were a Polaris Side-by-Side, a Honda four-wheeler, a Honda dirt bike, an air compressor, three firearms and a lawn mower with a total valued of $43,000.
Craighead County deputies set up surveillance at a shop in the 1100 block of East Johnson Avenue.
On Tuesday, deputies got a search warrant and found the stolen items in the shop, rented to Sanders. Also found were other stolen items, including two vehicles.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Marty Boyd said the recovered items are valued at more than $300,000.
Smith set Leach’s and Sanders’ bonds at $75,000.
In other cases, Smith found probable cause to charge:
Dierruis Roddy, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of a controlled substance by fraud; $3,500 bond.
Javoughn Beasley, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of a controlled substance by fraud; released on a $3,500 bond.
Kortney Campbell, 38, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery; $10,000 bond.
Jacqueline Pinto, 56, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering and theft; $20,000 bond.
Kevanna Bowens, 24, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of $5,000 or less; $25,000 bond.
Lee Jordan, 56, of Marion, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Briana Hughes, 31, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Christopher Mauldin, 37, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond.
