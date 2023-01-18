JONESBORO — Special Judge Melissa Richardson found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Palestine man and a Forrest City man with being part of a ring that used Kum & Go fleet cards to purchase gasoline and diesel and then selling it.

Antonio Leak, 35, of Forrest City, and Arsenio Clinton, 32, of Palestine, are each charged with continuing criminal enterprise, theft of $25,000 or more, theft by receiving of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card/or account number is stolen.

