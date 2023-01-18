JONESBORO — Special Judge Melissa Richardson found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Palestine man and a Forrest City man with being part of a ring that used Kum & Go fleet cards to purchase gasoline and diesel and then selling it.
Antonio Leak, 35, of Forrest City, and Arsenio Clinton, 32, of Palestine, are each charged with continuing criminal enterprise, theft of $25,000 or more, theft by receiving of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card/or account number is stolen.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton, a local car dealer reported in October a large amount of fraudulent charges to its Kum & Go fleet cards. Hampton received bank statements from April 2022 when the card numbers began being used.
Hampton said that on several dates Clinton purchased more than $6,000 of fuel using the card.
He received video from the stations that were used to identify the suspects.
Hampton said that the total amount charged to the fleet cards was $221,000.
“Mr. Leak is part of a large group of individuals working together to make these thefts and is part of a continuing criminal enterprise with two or more felony offenses being involved,” Hampton wrote in the affidavit.
In December, Ondrako Montgomery, 47, of Jonesboro, and Demetrius Roebuck, 38, also of Jonesboro, were arrested and charged with using a car dealer’s Kum & Go credit cards to make purchases since April.
After a month-long investigation, Jonesboro police, using videos obtained from Kum & Go, discovered Montgomery and Roebuck making large purchases of diesel from the retailer. In some of the videos a trailer with containers on it would come into the station and the containers would all be filled. In all, at least $221,000 worth of fuel was stolen using the car dealer’s fleet cards.
Hampton said the four men charged aren’t the only suspects in the case. He believes four more arrests will be made.
Richardson set Leak and Clinton’s bond at $75,000 each. Their next court date is Feb. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
